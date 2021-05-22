Local AFC employee among first graduates of Forestry Academy Class since 1994

Thomas Moss, Houston County Forester, was one of 26 students who recently graduated from the Alabama Forestry Commission’s 2020-2021 Forestry Academy at the Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center in Andalusia. Gov. Kay Ivey gave the keynote address, thanking the class for their dedication in protecting and caring for Alabama's trees, forests, and citizens.

The Alabama Forestry Commission established the original Forestry Academy in 1979 and it continued through 1994. Now, after 26 years, the Academy has been reinstituted. This first graduating class of the “new” Academy is composed of recently hired AFC employees from 20 counties across Alabama who serve in various positions including forest rangers, foresters, and a public relations specialist.

These individuals have completed eight weeks of intensive classroom study and field exercises in forest protection, forest management, and teamwork building. This year's class took home a wealth of knowledge that will last the entirety of their career. Along with this knowledge, these employees gained friendships among their classmates and expressed a newfound level of camaraderie.