Local agencies receives funds to help residents with water costs

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $11.1 million to help low-income households with water service costs statewide, including nearly $1.4 million for residents in Southeast Alabama.

The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water and wastewater services costs for low-income households in all 67 counties, according to a news release from the governor's office. A priority is given to the elderly, people with disabilities, and families with young children. To qualify for assistance, household income must not exceed 150% of the federally established poverty level.

“Low-income families often need assistance in paying for necessities during difficult times, and access to clean, fresh water is vital to any household,” Ivey said. “These grants will provide emergency assistance with water bills so that families will have less worry about access to water service.”

Ivey awarded the grants to 18 community agencies that will manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance.

The Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. was awarded $668,757. Based in Enterprise, the agency serves Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties. The agency can be reached by calling 334-347-0881.

Another $683,448 was award to the Organized Community Action Program Inc. in Troy for residents in Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes, and Pike counties. Residents in those counties can call 334-566-1712 for more information.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from a one-time allocation made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need help most with covering vital utility bills,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance have access to it.”