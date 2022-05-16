Local airports among those receiving $12.5 million in FAA grants

Several Wiregrass airports are among the 25 local airports throughout Alabama set to receive more than $12.5 million in federal grants that will support infrastructure improvements and safety advances.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants were announced May 12. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). In all, there were 26 grants awarded to the 25 airports.

“I am pleased that DOT recognizes the importance of investing in these 25 airports,” U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said in a news release. “The state of Alabama’s aviation industry is rapidly growing, and these safety and security advancements and infrastructure upgrades will be transformative. I look forward to seeing how this $12.5 million helps many of our airports better serve their communities and contribute to local economies.”

The Dothan Regional Airport will receive a little over $1 million while the Carl Folsom Airport in Elba was awarded $540,263 and Ozark Airport-Blackwell Field was awarded $185,571.

Each of the FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2022 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the annual appropriations package signed into law in March.

The 26 grants, amounting to $12,508,131, will go for the following airport projects:

- Huntsville Executive Airport-Tom Sharp Jr. Field – $1,575,000 to construct, extend, and improve a safety area

- Greensboro Municipal Airport – $1,063,373 to rehabilitate a runway

- Dothan Regional Airport – $1,022,974 to reconstruct a taxilane

- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham, Alabama – $1,003,180 to construct, extend, and improve a safety area

- Florala Municipal Airport – $850,000 to construct an apron and taxiway

- Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field – $800,720 to conduct a study and rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting

- Southwest Alabama Regional Airport, Thomasville – $716,400 to construct a new airport

- Gulf Shores International Airport-Jack Edwards Field, Gulf Shores – $670,000 to conduct a study and reconstruct taxiway lighting

- Wetumpka Municipal Airport – $560,285 to reconstruct a taxilane

- Carl Folsom Airport, Elba – $540,263 to reconstruct a taxilane

- Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport, Hamilton – $461,827 to install perimeter fencing

- Thomas C Russell Field Airport, Alexander City – $461,238 to expand an apron and reconstruct a taxilane

- South Alabama Regional Airport-Bill Benton Field, Andalusia – $457,163 to seal runway and taxiway pavement surface and pavement joints

- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport – $360,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle

• Sylacauga Municipal Airport-Merkel Field, Sylacauga, Alabama – $300,000 to acquire land for development

- Craig Field Airport, Selma – $263,584 to strengthen a taxiway

- Jackson Municipal Airport, Jackson – $210,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway

- Ozark Airport-Blackwell Field – $185,571 to seal apron pavement surface and pavement joints

- Talladega Municipal Airport – $166,053 to rehabilitate a taxiway

- H.L. Sonny Callahan Airport, Fairhope – $150,000 to acquire land for development

- Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville – $150,000 to update the airport master plan

- Roanoke Municipal Enloe Airport – $150,000 to install an airport beacon

-Cullman Regional Airport-Folsom Field – $148,500 to update the airport master plan

- Anniston Regional Airport, Anniston – $108,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control

- Foley Municipal Airport – $72,000 to update the airport master plan

- Bay Minette Municipal Airport – $62,000 to install perimeter fencing