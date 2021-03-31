Local airports getting millions of federal dollars for upgrades

Local airports in Troy, Dothan, Abbeville, and Elba are getting a slice of $11.2 million in federal grants awarded for statewide infrastructure upgrades.
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced on Wednesday that 20 airports throughout Alabama would benefit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advancements, and equipment acquisition.
A total of 21 grants were awarded to airports including $2.6 million to rehabilitate the runway at Troy Muncipal Airport at N. Kenneth Campbell Field, $919,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway at Dothan Regional Airport, $443,000 to rehabilitate a taxi lane at Carl Folsom Airport in Elba, and $150,000 to extend the runway at Abbeville Municipal Airport and update the airport’s master plan.
“The FAA grants awarded to local airports across Alabama will support key projects that aim to improve safety and security and boost aviation advancements,” Shelby said. “Airport infrastructure serves a critical role in fostering economic development in cities and municipalities, and as a result of this funding, 20 of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and enhancements needed to continue serving communities and driving growth.”
Troy’s airport was the most expensive Alabama project awarded a grant with FFA funds administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Airport Improvement Program, which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package signed into law in December.
Other Alabama airports that received grant funding include:
• Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport; $1,872,270 to rehabilitate a taxiway and $261,168 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area
• Florala Municipal Airport; $845,253 to construct an access road
• Roanoke Municipal Enloe Airport; $600,000 to rehabilitate an apron, runway, and taxiway
• Thomas C. Russell Field Airport in Alexander City; $450,000 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints
• North Pickens Airport in Reform; $449,464 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints
• Moton Field Municipal Airport in Tuskegee; $433,312 to rehabilitate an apron
• Ashland/Lineville Airport; $427,500 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints
• Courtland Airport; $299,250 to improve airport drainage and erosion control
• Guntersville Municipal Airport-Joe Starnes Field; $281,700 to seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints
• Walker County Airport-Bevill Field in Jasper; $233,902 to install weather reporting equipment
• Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals; $228,000 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area
• Talladega Municipal Airport; $213,786 to rehabilitate a taxiway
• Pryor Field Regional Airport in Decatur; $150,000 to update the airport master plan
• St. Clair County Airport in Pell City; $150,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control
• Auburn University Regional Airport; $135,000 to construct, extend, and improve the safety area
• Richard Arthur Field Airport in Fayette; $72,000 to reconstruct an apron