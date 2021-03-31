Local airports getting millions of federal dollars for upgrades

Local airports in Troy, Dothan, Abbeville, and Elba are getting a slice of $11.2 million in federal grants awarded for statewide infrastructure upgrades.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced on Wednesday that 20 airports throughout Alabama would benefit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advancements, and equipment acquisition.

A total of 21 grants were awarded to airports including $2.6 million to rehabilitate the runway at Troy Muncipal Airport at N. Kenneth Campbell Field, $919,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway at Dothan Regional Airport, $443,000 to rehabilitate a taxi lane at Carl Folsom Airport in Elba, and $150,000 to extend the runway at Abbeville Municipal Airport and update the airport’s master plan.

“The FAA grants awarded to local airports across Alabama will support key projects that aim to improve safety and security and boost aviation advancements,” Shelby said. “Airport infrastructure serves a critical role in fostering economic development in cities and municipalities, and as a result of this funding, 20 of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and enhancements needed to continue serving communities and driving growth.”