Local area ready to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

While Hurricane Ian’s eastern shift was good news for the Wiregrass, the area is still preparing to shelter those fleeing the storm’s path and help the affected areas once the hurricane moves out.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 has information on digital billboards near Cowboy’s on U.S. 231 South and near Flying J at the U.S. 231 and the Ross Clark Circle. The billboards instruct Ian evacuees to text “alabamatips” to 898211. Those who text receive links to hurricane resources, traffic updates, and a list of hotels and emergency shelters.

Visit Dothan is using a website tool – https://visitdothan.com/go/hotel-availability– normally utilized during tournaments to keep evacuees updated on hotels with available rooms in the city.

And both Dothan Utilities and Wiregrass Electric Cooperative have crews ready to head to Florida once the hurricane moves out of the state.

Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph as it started making landfall Wednesday on Florida’s southwest Gulf Coast. Forecasters expected Ian to move across Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders were issued for Florida counties along the Gulf Coast as well as inland counties expected to be in Ian’s path.

During previous storms impacting Central and South Florida, evacuees would find their way to Dothan, hours away from their homes, driving until they could find an available hotel room.

David Duke, executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, said it’s unusual with such a large storm looming to not see more evacuees arriving prior to landfall or at least making contact with the nonprofit agency that connects people with assistance.

Duke said the reason behind that could be the storm’s unpredictability and the difficulty forecasters had in providing a reliable path – which had earlier put the storm running parallel to Florida’s west coast and coming inland around the Big Bend area.

Visit Dothan’s President and CEO Aaron McCreight said the tourism agency will be updating a list of available hotel rooms in Dothan twice a day – morning and afternoon – and will increase such updates if needed.

As of Wednesday morning, Dothan had 100 available rooms among the 2,700 hotel and motel rooms in the market. McCreight said he expects that number to fluctuate as rooms are reserved and then canceled based on the storm’s track.