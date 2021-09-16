 Skip to main content
Local art groups receive grant help through federal relief funds
  • Updated
The exhibit "For Keeps" is seen in this July photo and is on display at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan until Sept. 25. The museum is one of the many art groups around the state to receive grants funded through federal relief money.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Several Wiregrass art groups will get a little extra help through federal relief funds.

The Alabama State Council on Arts has awarded nearly $3.7 million to arts organizations across the state as part of the council’s annual grant cycle as well as the Alabama Arts Recovery Program.

The grants include $814,000 in federal money made available by the American Rescue Plan and used to establish the Alabama Arts Recovery Program. Of the 63 grants awarded through the recovery program, seven were for Wiregrass organizations.

The Alabama Arts Recovery grants ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 for local groups like Alabama Dance Works, Southeast Alabama Community Theatre, Tri-State Community Orchestra, the Wiregrass Blues Society and the Wiregrass Museum of Art. In all, about $95,000 in recovery grants were awarded to Wiregrass organizations.

For art groups, the recovery grants come after a difficult year when many were forced to shut down or cancel programs and performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received $11,600 for two project grants submitted as part of the state council’s regular grant cycle. But the $15,000 the museum received through the recovery grant program will give the museum something it doesn’t always have – flexibility.

“It’s really going to allow us the flexibility and the freedom to respond to what the community wants,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, the museum’s executive director and curator. “We found a really amazing audience with our virtual programming over the last year and a half, but we are also ready to get back to in-person programs as well. So, this is going to allow us to do both. We’ll be increasing the amount of in-person programs that we have for all ages, but we’ll also be able to provide unique opportunities in a virtual format with artists and creative professionals from across the world.”

The federal relief package American Rescue Plan included funding for the National Endowment of the Arts with a portion going to state art agencies such as the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

The Alabama Arts Recovery Program was established to help art groups with salaries, facility costs, health and safety supplies, marketing efforts, and technology and equipment.

Of the total $3.7 million in project and recovery grants, there were 219 grants announced this week. More grant awards will be announced in early December.

With art organizations seen as economic drivers, the Alabama Arts Recovery Program grants will help groups sustain operations, according to the state council. Funding will begin Oct. 1 and must be spent by Sept. 30, 2022.

Alabama Dance Works in Dothan received $10,000 in Alabama Arts Recovery Grant money on top of $14,100 received in project grants for performances of “Fright Night: A Haunted House of Dance” the last week of October and “Santa’s Workshop” in December.

Artistic Director Christina Hicks said the recovery grant will help purchase a new computer and will help the dance studio and company with its rebranding after changing its name earlier this year from Patti Rutland Jazz. The grant money, she said, helps cushion the loss of revenue from ticket sales last year.

“I’m just really excited we have some wiggle room to use it for our immediate needs,” Hicks said. “I think everything that we have is an immediate need, but these things are just kind of big tickets that we’ve been waiting on.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Art grants

The following are Wiregrass art groups awarded grants through the Alabama Council on the Arts for individual projects, operating costs and as part of the Alabama Arts Recovery grant program.

Andalusia Ballet Association

$15,000 Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$5,800 AIM High Program

Alabama Dance Works

(formerly Patti Rutland Jazz)

$10,000 Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$5,800 “Fright Night: A Haunted House of Dance” performances

$8,300 “Santa’s Workshop” performances

Barbour County Governors’ Trail Council

$5,800 mural at the Octagon House in Clayton

Brundidge Historical Society

$1,200 Chili Country Christmas event

City of Headland

$8,100, Barber Shop Mural

City of Ozark

$5,800, mural program

Cultural Arts Center in Dothan

$8,300, ARTSmart Henry County program

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama in Troy

$2,900, Pioneer Days

Southeast Alabama Community Theatre

$10,000, Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$16,600, 2021-2022 performance season

The Southeast Alabama Dance Company

$16,600, 2021-2022 season

The Tri-State Community Orchestra

$15,000, Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$2,100, Strings Across Dothan

$1,900, 2021-2022 season

Troy University

$2,500. Troy University International Arts Center Junior Warriors

Troy-Pike Cultural Arts

$10,000, Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$8,300, Center Stagers

$3,700, Troy Town & Gown concert series

The Wiregrass Blues Society

$20,000, Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$8,300, administrative support

Wiregrass Museum of Art, Dothan

$15,000, Alabama Arts Recovery Grant

$5,800, Sydney A. Foster exhibition

$5,800, WMA Teens program.

