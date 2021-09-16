Local art groups receive grant help through federal relief funds

Several Wiregrass art groups will get a little extra help through federal relief funds.

The Alabama State Council on Arts has awarded nearly $3.7 million to arts organizations across the state as part of the council’s annual grant cycle as well as the Alabama Arts Recovery Program.

The grants include $814,000 in federal money made available by the American Rescue Plan and used to establish the Alabama Arts Recovery Program. Of the 63 grants awarded through the recovery program, seven were for Wiregrass organizations.

The Alabama Arts Recovery grants ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 for local groups like Alabama Dance Works, Southeast Alabama Community Theatre, Tri-State Community Orchestra, the Wiregrass Blues Society and the Wiregrass Museum of Art. In all, about $95,000 in recovery grants were awarded to Wiregrass organizations.

For art groups, the recovery grants come after a difficult year when many were forced to shut down or cancel programs and performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wiregrass Museum of Art received $11,600 for two project grants submitted as part of the state council’s regular grant cycle. But the $15,000 the museum received through the recovery grant program will give the museum something it doesn’t always have – flexibility.

