Local birdwatchers sought for Great Backyard Bird Count

This time of year it’s not unusual for David Duke to have 100 to 150 goldfinches in his Dothan backyard as the birds migrate through the Southeast.

Cardinals, tufted titmice, sparrows, house finches, and chickadees make regular appearances throughout the year on Duke’s 10 backyard feeders. Duke puts out more than a gallon of seed each day and shares photographs of his backyard birds on his Facebook page.

“They’re my favorite thing to photograph,” he said. “I like to research and find out what they do like to eat so I can attract them.”

Each year, birders around the world ready their binoculars and cameras for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Now in its 25th year, the 2022 backyard bird count will be held Feb. 18-22.

On Saturday, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a guided bird walk as part of the count.

With its mix of water features, woods, paved trails, and open areas, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is popular with birders, executive director William Holman said. It is among the Wiregrass sites included on the Alabama Birding Trail.