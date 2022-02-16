Local birdwatchers sought for Great Backyard Bird Count

This time of year it’s not unusual for David Duke to have 100 to 150 goldfinches in his Dothan backyard as the birds migrate through the Southeast.
Cardinals, tufted titmice, sparrows, house finches, and chickadees make regular appearances throughout the year on Duke’s 10 backyard feeders. Duke puts out more than a gallon of seed each day and shares photographs of his backyard birds on his Facebook page.
“They’re my favorite thing to photograph,” he said. “I like to research and find out what they do like to eat so I can attract them.”
Each year, birders around the world ready their binoculars and cameras for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Now in its 25th year, the 2022 backyard bird count will be held Feb. 18-22.
On Saturday, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a guided bird walk as part of the count.
With its mix of water features, woods, paved trails, and open areas, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is popular with birders, executive director William Holman said. It is among the Wiregrass sites included on the Alabama Birding Trail.
Participants will meet at 8 a.m. under the gardens’ picnic pavilion for a guided bird walk. At 9 a.m., participants will be provided a checklist for a self-guided walk around the garden trails to bird watch on their own. Checklist sightings will be reported for the bird count.
Organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the Great Backyard Bird Count was launched in 1998. Birds Canada joined the count in 2009, and the launch of eBird took the count global as participants could enter their bird sightings from around the world.
The goal of the four-day count is simple: collect as much data as possible on wild birds and display the results. Such observations are used to help scientists understand global bird populations and patterns.
“What’s cool about this backyard bird count is that it is a true citizen science project,” Holman said. “The general public can help researchers study birds.”
Holman said the botanical garden hopes to do more with birding in the future and even hopes to identify locals who are experienced birdwatchers who would be willing to help beginners.
Extension Agent Kerry Steedley, who will be leading the Saturday bird walk, said she’s planning for about 15 people but hopes the gathering may lead to forming a local bird watching group.
“We should see a good many birds,” Steedley said. “The gardens have several different habitats and different bird houses that attract specific species … Hopefully we’ll see lots of birds.”
Participation in the guided walk is free with paid garden admission – $5 for adults and free for garden members as well as anyone age 15 or younger. Those who wish to participate are asked to register in advance by visiting www.aces.edu/go/BirdCountDABG. The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan.
If you can’t make the group outing, you can still participate in the count. Visit birdcount.org for instructions on how to report data.
“Anyone can participate,” Steedley said. “You can do it from your backyard, which is why it’s called the Great Backyard Bird Count, or you can join a group event which is what we’re doing at the botanical gardens.”
