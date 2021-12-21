Local case numbers, risk increasing

Wiregrass counties experienced a short-lived respite from escalating case numbers and higher transmission risks.

As COVID-19’s omicron variant made its first appearance in Alabama last week, communities around the state have been seeing a rise in new cases.

Local counties had dropped into the lower categories – moderate and low – for transmission risk in November, but most counties have now climbed back into the substantial risk category with positivity rates of 5% to 9%. Henry County, which has typically seen some of the lowest positivity rates in the Wiregrass, was actually listed as having a “high” transmission risk with a 10.2% moving seven-day positivity rate.

Only Barbour and Geneva counties have a moderate risk of transmission with 3.9% and 6% positivity rates, respectively. Coffee, Covington, Dale, Houston and Pike counties are all listed has having a substantial transmission risk.