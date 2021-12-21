Local case numbers, risk increasing

Wiregrass counties experienced a short-lived respite from escalating case numbers and higher transmission risks.
As COVID-19’s omicron variant made its first appearance in Alabama last week, communities around the state have been seeing a rise in new cases.
Local counties had dropped into the lower categories – moderate and low – for transmission risk in November, but most counties have now climbed back into the substantial risk category with positivity rates of 5% to 9%. Henry County, which has typically seen some of the lowest positivity rates in the Wiregrass, was actually listed as having a “high” transmission risk with a 10.2% moving seven-day positivity rate.
Only Barbour and Geneva counties have a moderate risk of transmission with 3.9% and 6% positivity rates, respectively. Coffee, Covington, Dale, Houston and Pike counties are all listed has having a substantial transmission risk.
As of Tuesday, Alabama had an 8.4% moving seven-day positivity rate – the percentage of COVID-19 tests done over the last seven days that returned with a positive result and one of the measures that determines overall transmission risk. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded 859,650 cases of the virus and 16,368 deaths.
Alabama now has nearly 2.2 million people who are fully vaccinated and nearly 2.7 million who have received one of more doses of vaccine. The state’s health officer Dr. Scott Harris said most shots that have been administered in the last few weeks have been boosters. Alabama has given about 500,000 third shots so far, he said.
Locally, counties in the Wiregrass range from 35% fully vaccinated up to 43% fully vaccinated.
There have been nearly 900 additional cases recorded from the Wiregrass since Nov. 30 and 15 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there have been 60,658 cases of COVID-19 among the area’s eight counties and 1,410 deaths since the pandemic began.