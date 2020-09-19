Local census official: ‘It’s not too late’ to respond

• Covington County, 58.5%

• Geneva County, 58.8%

• Henry County, 52.1%

• Houston County, 62.9%

• Pike County, 50.8%

All counties, except Houston, are below Alabama’s average self-response rate of 62.6%, which in turn is below the national average of 66%.

Alabama’s total response rate, including those tallied by census-takers, is at 86.3%, behind Montana, which is at 87.6%.

IPads have been placed at tag offices and libraries with signs encourage people to fill out the 10-question survey right there.

“It’s very simple. We’re also just trying to make sure people understand what the census is so we can count people where they are so the federal dollars can go to the right programs to serve those people,” Wilcoxon said.

She is also continuing to try to reach people on social media and cold calls. Through Facebook, people can fill out the census to try and win a $100 gift card.

The survey asks basic questions about where you live and the number of people in your household.