Local census official: ‘It’s not too late’ to respond

With less than two weeks left in the 2020 census count, local and state officials are urging everyone to fill out the 10-minute questionnaire.
Alabama has fallen to dead last place in census response, putting the state at a high risk of losing two U.S. representative seats to another state.
Dothan Area Census Coordinator Lori Wilcoxon said census-takers are on the ground in rural areas of local counties to try to count as many households as possible.
Wilcoxon said each person counted in the census represents $1,600 of federal funding each year for the next 10 years that will be allocated to the state government which funds many programs that people depend on – like FEMA, school food programs, after-school programs, and so much more.
“We’re continuing to just get the word out there and encouraging people to reach out to people who may not have access to technology, people who may not get out of the house a lot,” Wilcoxon said. “Right now, most counties are still below where they were 10 years ago.”
The U.S. Census Bureau keeps a running record of self-response rates in each county. Local percentages are as follows:
• Dale County, 59.4%
• Barbour County, 56%
• Coffee County, 62.3%
• Covington County, 58.5%
• Geneva County, 58.8%
• Henry County, 52.1%
• Houston County, 62.9%
• Pike County, 50.8%
All counties, except Houston, are below Alabama’s average self-response rate of 62.6%, which in turn is below the national average of 66%.
Alabama’s total response rate, including those tallied by census-takers, is at 86.3%, behind Montana, which is at 87.6%.
IPads have been placed at tag offices and libraries with signs encourage people to fill out the 10-question survey right there.
“It’s very simple. We’re also just trying to make sure people understand what the census is so we can count people where they are so the federal dollars can go to the right programs to serve those people,” Wilcoxon said.
She is also continuing to try to reach people on social media and cold calls. Through Facebook, people can fill out the census to try and win a $100 gift card.
The survey asks basic questions about where you live and the number of people in your household.
“It’s not too late,” Wilcoxon said. “We can still come out of this much better than we do now. Reach out to people… It’s important to do for 100 reasons, so I encourage Alabamians to step up and let’s come out much better for having done so.”
To fill out the census online, visit 2020census.gov.
