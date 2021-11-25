Local Civil Air Patrol squadron to join nationwide observance of CAP’s 80th anniversary

WETUMPKA – Dothan resident Lt. Col. David McGonegal, Civil Air Patrol, will take command of Headquarters South Group on Dec. 1 at the Crowder Training Facility, Alabama Wing at the Wetumpka airport.

Headquarters South Group, Coosa River Flight, and Maxwell Composite Squadron of Alabama Wing will join other units of Civil Air Patrol across the nation in observing the organization’s 80th anniversary, according to Lt. Col. Harold Coghlan, Birmingham, outgoing group commander.

Civil Air Patrol was founded Dec. 1, 1941, by a group of aviation enthusiasts and private pilots who wanted to donate their time and aircraft to protect the nation’s coastlines during World War II and to perform other critical civil defense missions.

Among the events scheduled for Civil Air Patrol Week, Nov. 28-Dec. 4, are an 80th Anniversary Celebration, Open House and Change of Command Ceremony to be held at Crowder Training Facility, Wetumpka Municipal Airport on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

According to McGonegal and Lt. Col. Frank Jirik (Wetumpka), Coosa River Flight commander, the communities of Autauga, Montgomery and Elmore counties are welcome to attend and learn more about CAP. If you plan to attend, email t.coghlan@alwg.us for additional information.

To learn more visit, gocivilairpatrol.com.