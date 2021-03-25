Local COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend; vaccine clinic turnout low

Local COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to dip as more people become vaccinated against the virus.

Southeast Health reported just 18 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday, down from 27 hospitalizations reported two weeks ago and a fraction of the 117 reported during its peak on Jan. 8.

The hospital is one of the only providers in the area conducting mass vaccinations through its drive-thru clinic in its parking garage and has vaccinated thousands of people who signed up to get the vaccine.

Statewide, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported that nearly 1.5 million people have been vaccinated as of Thursday afternoon.

However, turnout at several local vaccine clinics has waned in the last week. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported there were no lines at mobile National Guard clinics in Ozark and Enterprise this week, and Southeast Health has seen less demand for appointments even as the state has broadened the groups of people eligible to receive the vaccine.

The National Guard is hosting a clinic in Abbeville at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, another in Troy at the Sportsplex on Enzor Road on April 8, and another at Baker Hill School in Eufaula in April 9.