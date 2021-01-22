Local COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as state focuses on vaccine efforts

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing on a downward trajectory this week, though the rate of deaths remains high.

On Friday morning, Southeast Health reported 83 current hospitalizations – the lowest reported so far in 2021. Other hospitals throughout the state are also reporting a slow decline in hospitalizations in recent days, bringing Alabama’s healthcare system back from a precipice.

Last week, Alabama news outlets were reporting that paramedics were having to drive patients two or three hours to hospitals to receive care as most hospitals could not take more patients.

Alabama’s healthcare system is not out of the woods yet, however, as a more contagious variant of the new coronavirus has been reported in over 20 states, including Florida. The new variant has not been found to be deadlier, but is estimated to be up to 50% more transmissible.

Meanwhile, the rate of COVID-19 positive individuals dying at local hospitals and in the community remains high with an average of nine Wiregrass residents dying from the virus each day in the last week, according to the Alabama Department of Health’s latest data.