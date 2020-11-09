Local COVID-related hospitalizations increase as positive tests surge nationally

Wiregrass counties has not seen as much of an increase as more populated Alabama counties, but has experienced lags in the past in which cases and hospitalizations start to peak soon after being reported in places like Birmingham and Mobile.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some Wiregrass counties have decreased their rate of new cases, while others have seen notable increases.

Both Dale and Geneva counties were both deemed high-risk for COVID transmission by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday.

Dale County is averaging roughly 7.5 new cases per day since mid-September. It has had a total 1,524 cases and has had 12 more deaths in less than two months, bringing its total to 55 since the dawn of the pandemic. Geneva County has reported 8.6 new cases per day in the last two weeks after an event caused community spread of the virus, causing city hall and an elementary school to close temporarily. It has reported 729 confirmed cases and eight deaths since March.

Houston and Pike communities were classified as moderate risk for virus transmission. Houston, the Wiregrass region’s most populous county, is seeing approximately 9.5 new cases per day as it recently surpassed another milestone reaching 2,567 cases since March. Houston County has had 28 confirmed deaths with another eight probable deaths, according to the ADPH.