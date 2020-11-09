Local COVID-related hospitalizations increase as positive tests surge nationally

COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise again locally amid a national surge of new cases and deaths, and a grim milestone worldwide of 50 million positive cases since the pandemic began.
Current COVID-positive inpatients have slowly ticked up in the last week in Dothan after decreasing for several weeks and then plateauing in mid-September.
As of Monday, Southeast Health reported having 48 current hospitalizations, up 33% from the 36 hospitalizations it reported to its online dashboard on Sept. 18. Flowers Hospital, which has historically had less admitted COVID-19 patients than SE Health, reported 27 hospitalizations Monday morning, slightly up from 25 patients reported on Oct. 19.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have increased more than 45% in the last month in Alabama, reaching a level by Monday not seen since the illness caused by the new coronavirus was raging through the state in the summer.
Statistics released by the Alabama Department of Public Health showed 1,174 people hospitalized with the disease after the weekend, or roughly the same number as in mid-August when caseloads spiked following the July 4 holiday. A month ago, 801 were hospitalized, records showed.
Around 1,600 people were hospitalized at a time in late July and early August when the pandemic was at its worst in the state after the holiday. The situation improved after Gov. Kay Ivey required mask use in public, but numbers are worsening again across much of the nation.
Wiregrass counties has not seen as much of an increase as more populated Alabama counties, but has experienced lags in the past in which cases and hospitalizations start to peak soon after being reported in places like Birmingham and Mobile.
Support Local Journalism
Some Wiregrass counties have decreased their rate of new cases, while others have seen notable increases.
Both Dale and Geneva counties were both deemed high-risk for COVID transmission by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday.
Dale County is averaging roughly 7.5 new cases per day since mid-September. It has had a total 1,524 cases and has had 12 more deaths in less than two months, bringing its total to 55 since the dawn of the pandemic. Geneva County has reported 8.6 new cases per day in the last two weeks after an event caused community spread of the virus, causing city hall and an elementary school to close temporarily. It has reported 729 confirmed cases and eight deaths since March.
Houston and Pike communities were classified as moderate risk for virus transmission. Houston, the Wiregrass region’s most populous county, is seeing approximately 9.5 new cases per day as it recently surpassed another milestone reaching 2,567 cases since March. Houston County has had 28 confirmed deaths with another eight probable deaths, according to the ADPH.
On average, Pike County is seeing 3.1 new COVID cases per day with a total 1,051 confirmed cases. ADPH reports 11 confirmed deaths associated with the virus and three probable deaths for the county.
Barbour, Henry, Coffee and Covington are all green counties, representing their low-risk status.
Barbour County is averaging 2.4 COVID-19 cases a day and reached 760 confirmed cases on Monday and nine confirmed deaths. With 2.2 new cases a day, Henry County has had 486 confirmed cases and five confirmed deaths. Coffee County has seen an uptick of cases with 8.6 new daily average cases and 1,521 in total with seven confirmed deaths and another five probable deaths. Covington County is seeing 4.7 new cases a day and is logging 1103 confirmed cases since March. It has had 29 confirmed deaths and three more probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Collectively, the eight Wiregrass counties have reported 182 deaths with an additional 32 probable deaths linked to the virus.
In Alabama, there have been 173,854 confirmed cases and another 31,003 probable cases – 20,100 total in the last 14 days. There have been a total 3,084 deaths statewide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.