Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter celebrates Constitution Week

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America's most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23. The local Emassee-Robert Grierson DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Chapter recently celebrated Constitution Week with several activities to include the "Bells Across America" event and a proclamation from Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.

The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms, and inalienable rights.

This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.

The aim of the Constitution Week celebration was to:

• Emphasize citizens' responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.