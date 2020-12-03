Local family medicine practice featured in national campaign

Local medical practices have faced numerous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic this year, and one practice’s approach is being highlighted in a national campaign for healthcare company Athenahealth.

Headland Family Medicine is featured in the company’s video docu-series “Thriving on the Frontlines: Stories of Resilience and Resolve,” which takes viewers inside the stories of physician offices as they chart new paths in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second episode follows Dr. Niel Rasmussen, his wife Amy, and their staff as they navigate the pandemic and help their high risk rural patient population stay safe and healthy.

“Being picked was an honor. We were floored and, if I’m being honest, a little intimidated about the filming process,” says Amy Rasmussen, office manager. To get the full picture, the production company spent a few days with the Rasmussen family and their office staff. “They filmed us at our practice and doing our day-to-day, like eating as a family and running on the Forever Wild trail. They did a great job capturing our work-life balance.”

Headland Family Medicine was chosen to be featured mainly because of their response to COVID-19.