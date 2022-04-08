Local Farm-City volunteers, groups honored by state program

Local Farm-City organizations made an impression this year with their annual events as did a few volunteers.

The Alabama Farm-City Awards Program and Luncheon was held April 7 in Birmingham. Group honors were awarded to Farm-City committees around the state, but the program, held in conjunction with the Federation’s Women’s Leadership Conference, also recognized two county Farm-City committee members.

Jackie Culpepper of Houston County was named Volunteer of the Year for her contributions to the award-winning program. Culpepper works with local government officials to secure proclamations for Farm-City Week and is instrumental in coordinating tours and media coverage.

Abby Peters of Pike County earned the Farm-City Service Award for going above and beyond the call of duty as county Extension coordinator. Peters organized a touch-a-tractor event for students, coordinated virtual activities during the pandemic and delivered cookies to Troy Regional Medical Center as part of a Farm-City project.

Farm-City Week was conceived in 1955 and is observed each year the week before Thanksgiving. Alabama’s 2021 observance was the primer for a year-long Down To Earth educational campaign developed by the Alabama Farmers Federation and other agricultural organizations.

Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said the 2021 theme, “Down To Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama,” was a rallying cry for county educational activities.

“Down to Earth highlights our shared responsibility for protecting the environment,” Helms said. “It reminds all Farm-City participants of their connection to Earth. Most importantly, Down to Earth provides a forum to understand the importance of sustaining farms and forestland for future generations. To do so, farmers must have the resources, tools, markets and financial opportunity to succeed.”

Students were honored during the luncheon for their creative interpretation of "Down to Earth" through posters, essays and videos. Alabama’s Farm of Distinction and runner-up also were named.

County Farm-City activities were judged in two divisions. St. Clair County won the overall award among larger counties — population over 35,600 — while Franklin County took top honors among smaller counties. Alabama Farm Credit sponsored county awards for the second year providing $300 for each division winner, $200 for runners-up and $100 for division awards.

Cullman County was runner-up in Division 1 and won category awards for Best Farm-City Tour and Scrapbook.

Division 2 runner-up was Pike County, which also was honored for Best Civic Club Activities.

Other Division 1 Winners were:

Dale County - Best Farm-City Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner and Best Special Activities

Houston County - Best Media Coverage/Proclamation and Best Civic Club Activities

Other Division 2 Winners:

Fayette County - Best Farm-City Tour and Best Farm-City Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner

Geneva County - Innovative Idea Award

Henry County - Best Media Coverage/Proclamation

Cherokee County - Best Special Activities and Target Award