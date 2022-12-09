Local first responders get a little Christmas help with toy drive

A toy drive hosted by Guthrie’s in Dothan will make Christmas a little brighter for families of local first responders.

The idea was simply to help those who spend their days helping others.

“A lot of our customers are first responders,” said Sam Klement, co-owner and operating partner of Guthrie’s Chicken is Good! LLC. “… My goal is to put a toy up under every one of the first responder’s trees for their children.”

This the first Chicken Our List Toy Drive, which culminated with a special event last week featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and dancing elves at the restaurant on John D. Odom Road.

Toys are still being accepted, Klement said, with the toy distribution expected to happen next week.

A trailer provided by Covan is filled with toys donated by both residents and even those from outside the Wiregrass. There are Nerf toys, Stanley Jr. truck and tool kits, roller skates, dolls, toy guns, soft archery sets, clothing, bicycles and a large toy battery car.

But Klement, co-owner Lee Hughes and their employees didn’t stop at just toys. The restaurant also raised money for the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention in Dothan. A check for $11,000 was presented on Nov. 30, but Klement said Guthrie’s has raised another $4,650 since last week that will be presented to the Exchange Center.

Pam Miles, the executive director for the Exchange Center, said the center was thrilled to partner with Guthrie’s for the fundraiser and toy drive. The support, she said, will bring Christmas cheer to children and families experiencing abuse and neglect.

“Not only is Guthrie’s committed to putting smiles on their faces this season, but they are striving to bring awareness to the role that we can all play in creating loving and nurturing homes for kids that are safe and free from abuse year round,” Miles said in a news release. “We are thankful to Guthrie’s for investing in children and families in our community and for making sure our first responders, who answer many of our families’ calls for help, have toys under their trees, too.”

Klement spent years organizing the local event Country Goes Huntin’, which brought country musicians and hunting pros into the area to go hunting and help raise money for local charities. He leaned on some of the relationships he made during that time to get some special spokespeople for radio spots promoting the toy drive – Larry the Cable Guy, Sweet Tea Trio, and country singer and songwriter Rhett Akins.

Numerous local sponsors helped with some key touches, Klement said. For example, Martin Environmental provided a dumpster decorated to look like Santa’s Sleigh and Dothan Nurseries provided holiday plants.

Klement said plans are for the Chicken Our List Toy Drive to become an annual event. Next year, he hopes to make it bigger, possibly with a golf tournament and a musical event.

“This will grow,” he said.