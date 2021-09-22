 Skip to main content
Local first responders receive grain bin rescue training
Local first responders receive grain bin rescue training

  • Updated
Local firemen receive grain bin rescue training

Ozark fireman Peyton Smith waits patiently inside a grain bin simulator while participating in a mock rescue on Tuesday night at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center in Headland. Safety officials from Farm Bureau presented the training seminar to area firemen and first responders and provided them with hands-on training in the simulator.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Local firefighters and first responders attended a grain bin rescue workshop on Tuesday night at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center in Headland.

The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation hosted the workshop designed to teach firefighters and emergency responders the proper steps to safely extricate someone trapped in a grain bin.

Safety experts from Farm Bureau presented a Powerpoint presentation and allowed the trainees to attempt rescues in a grain bin rescue simulator.

