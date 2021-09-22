Local first responders receive grain bin rescue training

Local firefighters and first responders attended a grain bin rescue workshop on Tuesday night at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center in Headland.
The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation hosted the workshop designed to teach firefighters and emergency responders the proper steps to safely extricate someone trapped in a grain bin.
Safety experts from Farm Bureau presented a Powerpoint presentation and allowed the trainees to attempt rescues in a grain bin rescue simulator.
