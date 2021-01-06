Local healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as popularity rises

Emily Joiner, a 21-year-old nurse technician at Southeast Health, is among the first group of healthcare workers in Alabama to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.
She said it was a “really cool experience” to be among that group of people who started receiving second doses. Though she doesn’t usually work directly with positive COVID-19 patients, she wants to be protected if she gets transferred to one of the COVID-19 floors, where much of the hospital’s nursing staff has been moved.
Joiner also has personal reasons. Her grandmother was previously hospitalized with the virus. Though she recovered, Joiner said there are several older members of her family who have not yet been exposed.
“I thought it was really important to try to take care of them and go ahead and do everything I can,” Joiner said. “I have yet to get COVID, so I wanted to take all the precautions I could.”
Joiner joined a few hundred regional healthcare employees to receive their second dose at Southeast Health since Monday.
Medical Director for Employee Health Wyndi Thompson, who oversees the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, said none of the 1,375 people to be vaccinated have had serious adverse reactions to the shots.
“I really think that the push to get more immunization is actually more popular now, especially I think that the people that were hesitant saw the people come through first that didn't have any major problems with the vaccination,” Thompson said. “And then with our numbers increasing so much over the past you know two weeks, I think people are a lot more anxious and more accepting of the vaccination now.”
As more people became fully immunized on Wednesday, hospitalizations remained high at Southeast Health with 110 COVID-19 patients admitted.
Southeast Health has implemented several changes to reduce risk exposure, like restricting visitors and diverting resources to two COVID-19 floors and the Intensive Care Unit, which are both full.
Thompson said an additional 200 people are scheduled to get their first vaccine shots at the end of next week, and Southeast Health has submitted orders for more Pfizer vaccine shipments as more people show interest, but is not sure if they will be approved, since it’s based on supply.
More places, like local health departments, are administering the vaccine now as more have become available.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is following the newly-revised Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance regarding placing priorities based on risk exposure in providing COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, the Alabama is still in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan and is administering the vaccine to eligible persons at very high risk of exposure to the virus, including frontline healthcare workers in clinical and nonclinical settings.
Full efficacy of the vaccine is reached between four to nine days after receiving the second dose. In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was shown to be 95% effective while the Moderna vaccine proved to be 94.1% effective.