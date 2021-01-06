Local healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as popularity rises

Emily Joiner, a 21-year-old nurse technician at Southeast Health, is among the first group of healthcare workers in Alabama to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after getting her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.

She said it was a “really cool experience” to be among that group of people who started receiving second doses. Though she doesn’t usually work directly with positive COVID-19 patients, she wants to be protected if she gets transferred to one of the COVID-19 floors, where much of the hospital’s nursing staff has been moved.

Joiner also has personal reasons. Her grandmother was previously hospitalized with the virus. Though she recovered, Joiner said there are several older members of her family who have not yet been exposed.

“I thought it was really important to try to take care of them and go ahead and do everything I can,” Joiner said. “I have yet to get COVID, so I wanted to take all the precautions I could.”

Joiner joined a few hundred regional healthcare employees to receive their second dose at Southeast Health since Monday.

Medical Director for Employee Health Wyndi Thompson, who oversees the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, said none of the 1,375 people to be vaccinated have had serious adverse reactions to the shots.

