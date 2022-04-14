Local high school seniors win Resume Contest

Colson Collier (Ariton High School), Riley Jordan (Carroll High School), Jaci Denny (Dale County High School), Ma’Kiyah Galloway (Daleville High School), and Elizabeth Harrell (GW Long High School) were recently named the school winners of the PowerSouth Energy Cooperative/Southeast AlabamaWorks Resume Contest.

Local sponsors of the contest were Quality Fab, Inc., Carroll High School, Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home, All In Credit Union, and P5 Renovations. Each winner was awarded $100 from sponsors.

The overall Dale County winner, Colson Collier (Ariton High School) will be awarded a $250 scholarship from PowerSouth. The county winner will advance to the regional contest being held on April 27.

All regional county winners will spend a day together for individual panel interviews and hearing professional success stories from area residents. They will also attend a luncheon where the overall winner will be announced.

The keynote speaker will be Vice President of Personnel Resources, Mary Beth Meadows. Each county winner will be evaluated on their resume and a panel interview. The overall winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from PowerSouth.