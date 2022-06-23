Local hospital executive elected to Alabama Hospital Association board

MONTGOMERY – Margaret Futch, CEO at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dothan, was elected to serve on the board of the Alabama Hospital Association as a Member-at-Large. The election took place at the association’s recent annual meeting.

“Margaret will be a great addition to our Board of Trustees,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of AlaHA. “She has dedicated her career to providing quality healthcare, and we are looking forward to having her insight as a rehab provider on our board.”

Futch has been with Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dothan for more than 28 years and has more than 25 years of healthcare management experience. She is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and received her master’s degree in business administration from Troy University.

Futch has served AlaHA as the Southeast Regional Hospital Council president and is a current member and past chairman of the AlaHA Rehab Constituency Section.

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.