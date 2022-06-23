 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local hospital executive elected to Alabama Hospital Association board

  • Updated
  • 0
Local hospital executive elected to Alabama Hospital Association board

Margaret Futch

MONTGOMERY – Margaret Futch, CEO at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dothan, was elected to serve on the board of the Alabama Hospital Association as a Member-at-Large. The election took place at the association’s recent annual meeting.

“Margaret will be a great addition to our Board of Trustees,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of AlaHA. “She has dedicated her career to providing quality healthcare, and we are looking forward to having her insight as a rehab provider on our board.”

Futch has been with Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dothan for more than 28 years and has more than 25 years of healthcare management experience. She is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and received her master’s degree in business administration from Troy University.

Futch has served AlaHA as the Southeast Regional Hospital Council president and is a current member and past chairman of the AlaHA Rehab Constituency Section.

People are also reading…

Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education and service.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Troy man dies in hit-and-run crash

Troy man dies in hit-and-run crash

BANKS – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Troy man, accordi…

Houston County Election Results

Houston County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outsta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of Dutch farmers protest against emissions targets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert