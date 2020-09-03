Local hospital executive to chair statewide association

MONTGOMERY – Suzanne Woods, chief executive officer at Medical Center Enterprise, was named chairman of the Alabama Hospital Association at its virtual annual meeting.
“Suzanne has proven to be a tremendous leader in the Association,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Despite the challenges that this year has brought, she has remained steadfast and focused on providing quality care for Alabamians and supporting those hospital employees fighting the virus on the frontlines every day.”
Prior to her position with Medical Center Enterprise, Woods served as the chief executive officer of Flowers Hospital in Dothan.
Woods is active in several organizations including serving as a board member of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. In addition, she was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on the State Health Coordinating Council. Locally, Woods serves as a board member of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation and Wallace Community College Foundation. She is also a member of First United Methodist Church, where she serves as a youth group volunteer.
Founded in 1921, the Alabama Hospital Association is a statewide trade organization that assists member hospitals in effectively serving the health care needs of Alabama, through advocacy, representation, education, and service.
