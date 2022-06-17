Local instructors come together for a day of yoga

Nervous about trying yoga? Not sure you can manage the different poses?

Well, to celebrate International Day of Yoga, a group of local yoga instructors are offering people an opportunity to try the practice at no charge, and one of the organizers said the classes are designed for beginners and advanced practitioners.

On Tuesday, local yoga instructors will lead a series of classes throughout the day at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

The classes are all free and open to the public.

“We’re going to share yoga with our community for free,” Carmen Adams, a yoga instructor with The Nature Gallery in Dothan, said.

Adams teaches yoga classes at the botanical gardens on Monday and Wednesday.

There will be five different yoga classes inside Ricketts Hall located in the botanical center, and each class will be led by a different instructor. The first class, a Power Flow class, begins at 9 a.m. and will be led by an instructor from Yoga on Main in Enterprise; a Mindful Movement class will begin at 11 a.m., led by an instructor from The Nature Gallery in Dothan; a 1 p.m. All Levels Flow class will be led by an instructor from MH Yoga in Dothan; a Gentle Flow class will begin at 3 p.m., led by an instructor from Timberly’s Yoga Studio in Ozark; and a 5 p.m. All Levels Flow class will be led by an instructor from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.

There’s no pre-registration required.

Adams said Flow practices tend to be stronger practices with your breath flowing with your movement, but Tuesday’s All Levels Flow classes will be tailored for beginners up to advanced practitioners by starting with basic poses and then offering a way to challenge yourself more if you choose to do so.

“It’s always encouraged to just go to your edge and then see where you are,” Adams said. “Our bodies thrive on challenge. That’s how we progress as human beings. Our minds and our bodies thrive on a little bit of difficulty, a little bit of obstacle. That’s how we grow and become stronger.”

The Mindful Movement class that Adams teaches connects breath with movement while also working to get people to focus on how their body moves at that particular time without any self-judgment or self-criticism.

“We’re going to go where our body takes us today, and every day is different,” Adams said.

Mats and blocks will be provided, although participants can bring their own if they prefer. There will also be snacks and water. For more information, call 334-791-3160 or 334-360-5532.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan.

First celebrated in 2014, the 2022 International Day of Yoga is focused on the numerous benefits of yoga, and how it helps achieve holistic health for individuals.

Along with mental and spiritual reasons, many people practice yoga for the physical benefits. Regular practice has been shown to help with physical strength, balance, flexibility, relieving pain and improving energy levels.

Adams said yoga can help people connect to their spiritual side.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “We just want to have community and different folks coming together and trying new things, expanding their horizons just a bit.”

