Local leaders urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as demand slows

Local government and health leaders are urging continued mask-wearing and vaccinations as public interest in adhering to both pandemic precautionary measures begins to wane.

Speaking at a COVID-19 press conference at the Dothan Civic Center, Southeast Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Narby said hospitalizations have decreased dramatically in the last several months. The hospital reported having eight COVID-19 patients admitted on Monday, down from a high of 117 on Jan. 8. However, vaccination appointments are not filling up as quickly as they once were.

“The last thing any of us want to see is a fourth surge,” Narby said, reiterating that all Southeast Health entities would require patients and visitors to require masks for the foreseeable future.

“We continue to encourage people to get vaccines, and have noticed that interest in new first shots seems to be declining. We have lots of appointments available. At this point I would just say there's only two ways out of this pandemic. We can all get the virus and experience the disease or we can all get vaccinated.”