Local linemen to assist in storm-battered Louisiana, Texas

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative is helping to restore power in Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Laura’s destruction.

Additionally, a group of Alabama Power employees based in Eufaula joined that company's effort to lend assistance to the storm-ravaged area. Alabama Power deployed around 350 team members on Thursday to help in Louisiana and Texas, according to the Alabama News Center.

At 6:30 Friday morning, a WEC crew of six junior linemen left Hartford to assist the Beauregard Electric Cooperative in the storm area around Orange Lake. All 43,000 of its meters were down Thursday and only around 2,000 were back operational by Friday morning.

WEC sent trucks with service buckets, a digger derrick, pole trailers, a skidsteer, and a mule (vehicle) to assist with restoration efforts.

WEC Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro said it could several days to more than a week to get everything operational.

“We’re pleased to be able to live out the cooperative spirit of neighbors helping neighbors,” Kimbro said. “We’re glad to be able to return the favor of people helping us after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Now, we have the chance to help people that have been devastated by Hurricane Laura.”