Local officials encourage taking census as deadline moves up

As the deadline approaches for Alabama residents to self-respond to the census, the Wiregrass area is a far cry from reaching its 90% response rate goal and local officials are concerned about losing a U.S. representative seat and federal funding.

As the U.S. Census Bureau moved up the deadline this week for all states to report counts to Sept. 30, local civic and economic leaders held a press conference Thursday to encourage individuals and businesses to participate in the “Drop Everything and Get Counted” action day set for Aug. 12.

On this day, businesses owners, CEOs and upper management are asked to provide opportunities for all employees to set aside roughly 30 minutes to participate in the census if they have not done so already.

Field officers are preparing to start their door-to-door initiative while adhering to social distancing rules and Alabama’s mask mandate sometime in the next week or so.

Dothan Area’s Census Coordinator Lori Wilcoxon facilitated a partnership with the city of Dothan, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, the Wiregrass Foundation and Henry, Houston and Geneva counties in order to increase participation.