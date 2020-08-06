Local officials encourage taking census as deadline moves up

As the deadline approaches for Alabama residents to self-respond to the census, the Wiregrass area is a far cry from reaching its 90% response rate goal and local officials are concerned about losing a U.S. representative seat and federal funding.
As the U.S. Census Bureau moved up the deadline this week for all states to report counts to Sept. 30, local civic and economic leaders held a press conference Thursday to encourage individuals and businesses to participate in the “Drop Everything and Get Counted” action day set for Aug. 12.
On this day, businesses owners, CEOs and upper management are asked to provide opportunities for all employees to set aside roughly 30 minutes to participate in the census if they have not done so already.
Field officers are preparing to start their door-to-door initiative while adhering to social distancing rules and Alabama’s mask mandate sometime in the next week or so.
Dothan Area’s Census Coordinator Lori Wilcoxon facilitated a partnership with the city of Dothan, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, the Wiregrass Foundation and Henry, Houston and Geneva counties in order to increase participation.
“We need everyone in the community to make this a priority,” Wilcoxon said.
She stressed heavily that the state's 2nd Congressional District is at risk of elimination if the response rate continues to lag. If the area does lose a seat, District 2 would be merged with another area and the seat would go to another state.
During the press conference, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and City Commissioner Janasky Fleming stressed that schools need federal dollars to fund programs for children like SNAP, Head Start, special education, and healthy lunches now more than ever.
Houston County Chairman Mark Culver pointed out that federal dollars based on census response fund projects and programs that affect Wiregrass citizens every day – such as money doled out from gas tax revenue.
Other programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, Pell Grants, emergency disaster relief programs, affordable housing, and public transportation, are also tied to the census response.
As the deadline inches closer, Houston County’s response rate is currently at 61%; Geneva’s response rate is 57%; Henry; 51%; Barbour, 54%; Dale ,57.5%; Coffee, 60%; Pike, 49% ; and Covington, 57%.
Alabama’s response rate stands at 60.6%, short of the 72% response rate recorded in the 2010 Census.
Kenneth Boswell, Alabama Counts! chairman and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs director, said the six minutes it takes to fill out the census for a household is vital for the state’s future.
If it falls shy of reaching the 2010 response rate, the state could lose millions of dollars in census-derived funding and reduced economic development opportunities for the next 10 years.
The last day to take part in the 2020 Census is Sept. 30. Alabamians can participate in the 10- question Census online at my2020Census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by traditional paper form. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by strict federal law.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.