Local officials want Houston County residents to vote 'yes' on $5 EMS fee

If passed, the revenue will be allocated to providing services. In the exact text of the bill, it states the revenue will go toward the “salaries, equipment, supplies, matching funds, training, or other purposes directly related to the providing of emergency medical services. The proceeds may not be used for construction or maintenance of facilities.” The money may also help offset funds not received for payment of services rendered.

Three percent of the revenue will be given to the Houston County Probate Office for processing the fee.

“Our citizens rightfully expect a lot from our city and county governments and probably one of the more important pieces of that is not only our law enforcement and our fire departments, but our emergency response as well,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “We are definitely in support of this because we all don’t necessarily live in the city limits of Dothan. We have family and friends and businesses that are a large part of who we are as the city and county.”

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza noted the sheer size of Houston County – 587 square miles – is a large area to cover for emergency services that assist the sheriff’s office in their day-to-day operations.