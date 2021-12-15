Local organizations prepare for Christmas meals

Danzey said people in need may fill a bag of clothing and toiletry items as well as receive a hot meal of fried chicken, green beans, corn, dessert, and a drink.

“This is what I want for my December birthday each year instead of gifts,” Danzey said. “Last year, I turned 46. My goal was to double that for the number of people we helped, and we helped over 100. We hope for an even larger turnout this year.”

The Good News Ministry of Dothan is thankful that all food has already been covered but is still in need of plastic utensils, plates, and canned sodas that can be dropped off at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 office located in Dothan at 545 W. Main St. Ste. 313.

There will also be a Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway at the Houston County Farm Center where Anita Dawkins said they will be giving people in need a free bag of groceries with nonperishable food items and blankets and portable heaters.

“We still need volunteers to help pass out supplies the day of the event,” Dawkins said. “They can arrive to the farm center at 7 a.m. Our most requested items have been nonperishable food and heaters, so we are still in need of those as well.”

