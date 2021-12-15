Local organizations prepare for Christmas meals

Local organizations around the Wiregrass are working during the holiday season to ensure members of the community are given the opportunity to receive a hot meal and a place to celebrate the season with others.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 has provided a detailed list of these events taking place.
Some of the organizations are still in need of donation items and volunteers for the events.
Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan is in need of plastic utensils, to-go plates, food items including turkey or ham, prepared casseroles, or desserts, as well as additional volunteers to arrive at 9 a.m. the day of the event to help prepare 500 plates by noon, serve guests at the soup kitchen, and make food deliveries.
Dothan Rescue Mission Executive Director Brad Hardy said they are still in need of volunteers to help the day of the event and would like people to sign up by calling 334-794-4637 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Neice Danzey, owner of Danzey’s African Goods Store, said she would appreciate donations of new or slightly used clothing and toiletry items such as soap and deodorant for their Dec. 28 event that can be dropped off at the store on Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by calling 334-547-3982 to schedule a pickup.
Danzey said people in need may fill a bag of clothing and toiletry items as well as receive a hot meal of fried chicken, green beans, corn, dessert, and a drink.
“This is what I want for my December birthday each year instead of gifts,” Danzey said. “Last year, I turned 46. My goal was to double that for the number of people we helped, and we helped over 100. We hope for an even larger turnout this year.”
The Good News Ministry of Dothan is thankful that all food has already been covered but is still in need of plastic utensils, plates, and canned sodas that can be dropped off at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 office located in Dothan at 545 W. Main St. Ste. 313.
There will also be a Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway at the Houston County Farm Center where Anita Dawkins said they will be giving people in need a free bag of groceries with nonperishable food items and blankets and portable heaters.
“We still need volunteers to help pass out supplies the day of the event,” Dawkins said. “They can arrive to the farm center at 7 a.m. Our most requested items have been nonperishable food and heaters, so we are still in need of those as well.”
Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at Dothan Community First Real Estate located at 215 N. Saint Andrews St. on Thursday or the morning of the event at the farm center.
Dawkins said they are seeing effects from the food shortages this year, but they are thankful for local sponsors and the Atlanta Food Bank for helping make the event happen.
Annie's Café in Enterprise is also in need of donations and volunteers for the day of their event and can be reached at 334-347-6622 for more information.
The current list of events and their details provided by Wiregrass 2-1-1 are:
Dothan
-Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway at the Houston County Farm Center, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. until supplies last, 1701 E. Cottonwood Road.
-Good News Ministry Annual Christmas Meal, Dec. 19, 12:15 p.m. until supplies last, 208 W. Newton St.
-Moma Tina’s Christmas Meal, Dec. 25, 10 a.m. to noon, 605 N. Alice St.
- Christmas meal at Dothan Rescue Mission, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m., 216 E. Crawford St.
- Hot meals and free clothing at Danzey’s African Goods Store in Dothan, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1587 S. Oates St., Suite 1
Enterprise
- Annie's Café Christmas Day Annual Community Meal at the Enterprise First Baptist Church, Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 302 N. Main St.