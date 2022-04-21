Local pastor proposes use for Chattahoochee State Park

Once a lovely park filled with thick woods, hiking trails, campsites, and a picturesque fishing lake, Chattahoochee State Park has been closed for nearly four years.

The lake is still there, but the lush woods were either blown down by Hurricane Michael in 2018 or later timbered by the state. The park has sat unused in the southeastern corner of Houston County since the storm.

During Thursday’s administrative meeting of the Houston County Commission, a local pastor stood before commissioners and explained his vision for the park’s future. Commissioners, while expressing support for reopening the park, were wary of releasing dollars for the park until they know for sure the state will commit more money.

“After Hurricane Michael … that park was basically destroyed,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “It was not usable for any kind of park activity. The beautiful park that we all remember as Chattahoochee Park was basically a disaster. All the RV stuff, the house, the woods, everything was destroyed.”

Ricky Plummer, pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Dothan, has been working since 2020 to create interest in getting Chattahoochee State Park back open for public use.

Plummer’s primary interest is in building a facility that local youth can use for skeet and clay target shooting. In developing his plan, however, Plummer has also incorporated an archery course, pistol and shotgun ranges, ATV riding trails, horse trails, and an RV park.

A coach for the youth target shooting team at Bethel Christian Academy, Plummer said the Scholastic Clay Target Program has grown in public and private schools over the last few years. However, there are few places in the Wiregrass where teams can practice safely, Plummer said. Some local schools practice at a private range in Headland while others use Fort Rucker.

Chattahoochee State Park was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. Nearly 600 acres, the park is actually owned by the State of Alabama and was once part of the state’s park system until Houston County leased the park and took over management years ago when the state planned to shut the park down. Any timber revenues off the property go to the local education systems in Houston County as required by the state’s constitution.

After Hurricane Michael, the park was left in ruins with repairs estimated around $250,000. The county considered turning the park back over to the state but has continued to lease the park. Other than $300,000 in state money intended for the youth clay target area, no money has been allocated. It’s hoped that another $1.7 million in COVID relief funds will be allocated by the state for use at Chattahoochee State Park, but that money is not yet certain.

Plummer wants the county, which was granted the $300,000, to allow $15,000 to be spent on a topographical survey so everyone will get a better idea of how to proceed.

“We kind of just keep pushing this down the road, and I understand because the funding is not secure yet,” Plummer said.

Culver said he would not want to spend any of the $300,000 until the county has assurances the rest of the money will be allocated for improvements.

Timber removed from the park after Hurricane Michael generated $50,000 with about $5,000 going to the state for its costs and the remainder split between Dothan and Houston County schools.

With no park caretaker on site, security has been an ongoing issue with the park’s isolated location. Locks have been cut off the park’s gate, and the facilities left standing after the hurricane have been vandalized. The county’s road and bridge department blocked the main park road with piles of dirt but even that hasn’t deterred trespassers.

Roads through the park have been cleared by the state and there are plans to burn debris, Culver said.

Culver said the county can move forward with getting a new lease for Chattahoochee State Park and will work with state legislators to confirm the additional $1.7 million is coming.

Plummer’s plan includes 10 skeet fields, 10 trap fields and a sporting clays course on around 50 acres. The plan also designates 110 acres for ATV trails and about 40 acres for horse trails. Plummer said he included all of that based on the different groups of people he was told had approached the county about using Chattahoochee State Park.

Plummer said he would like to see the state create shooting target facilities for youth with money it gets from the Pittman-Robertson Act, which funds a wildlife conservation program through a tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition.

A shooting facility in Houston County could draw competitions and people to the area, he said.

“It’s grown from zero kids four years ago to a little over 400 kids plus their coaches across the state of Alabama,” Plummer said. “There’s just not shooting facilities in the state of Alabama. I know there are some private ones. We’re trying to work with private shooting facilities; we don’t want to harm them.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

