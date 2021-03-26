Local residents earn degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU): Ralph Utz of Headland received a Master of Science, Data Analytics, and Colbie Harris of Midland City received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Jimmy Sailors
