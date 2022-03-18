Local schools close early due to weather

Houston County Schools will release students at noon today due to the possibility of severe weather.

Geneva County planned to close at 11:30 a.m. with buses running at that time.

The Wiregrass is bracing for severe weather today as a system moves across the Southeast. Most of the area has been placed under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

The Wallace Community College campus in Dothan and Sparks campus in Eufaula closed Friday 11 a.m. with plans to resume normal business and operating hours on Monday.

Dothan City Schools students did not have school on Friday due to spring break holiday.

Coffee County had been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until noon with Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, and New Brockton potentially feeling the impacts.

At 11 a.m., the weather service warned of hazards such as wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail along the line of severe weather.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for northeast Covington County by cancelled the warning after the storm weakened.