Local sewer rehabilitation work planned

City of Dothan contractor L&K Contracting anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following sites/streets during the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 9: Houston Street, North Herring Street, Montezuma Avenue, and Choctaw Street.

Traffic will be limited to local only, no thru traffic.

North Cherokee Avenue will be closed to thru traffic 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Houston Street and Tacoma Street.

Check for door hangers for instructions for customers that will be directly impacted.