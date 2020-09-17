Local students make Dean’s, President’s Lists for UA Summer 2020 Term

TUSCALOOSA – A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Local students who were named to the lists include: Brooke Meyer of Brantley, Dean’s List; Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs, President’s List; Lillie Harrison of Dothan, President’s List; Jacie Thurman of Dothan, President’s List; Wyatt Bennett of Enterprise, Dean’s List; Tyler Pawlik of Enterprise, President’s List; Faith Powell of Enterprise, President’s List; Javarius Norris of Eufaula, Dean’s List; Alyssa Hubbard of Newton, President’s List; and Tavia Stanford of Ozark, Dean’s List.