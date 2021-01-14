Local students receive academic scholarships from Culver-Stockton College

CANTON, Missouri – Congratulations to the following students who have been admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received academic scholarships.

Trinity Freeman of Dothan and a student at Dothan High School, was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years.

Ian Lambert of Cowarts and a student at Ashford High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years.

These scholarships are awarded based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided that students remain in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.