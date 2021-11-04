Local students selected to hone leadership skills during Alfa Youth Leadership Conference

Houston County students Anastasia Davis and Gracie Bell attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference Nov. 1-2 at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
The conference for 9th and 10th grade students teaches them how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles.
Sponsors are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Houston County Farmers Federation and Alabama Farm Credit. Davis of Ashford attends Ashford High School, while Bell of Dothan attends Rehobeth High School.
From left are Alabama Farmers Federation’s Hunter McBrayer Tidwell, Bell, Davis and Alabama Farm Credit’s Jacob Robertson.
