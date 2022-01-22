Local theater students make mark at junior festival

Students representing Southeast Alabama Community Theatre and Spark Theater Company in Dothan won national awards and earned other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The competition celebrating student-driven musical theater programs happened online and in-person Jan. 14-16 in Atlanta.

Southeast Alabama Community Theatre’s Maddie Matthews won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography.

Spark Theater Company won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Acting and Feb Aba and Natalie Janney won Freddie G awards for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography.

At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Alabama Community Theatre presented “Dear Edwina Jr.” to composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”) and choreographer and educator Shay Rodgers.

Spark Theater Company presented “Oliver! Jr.” to producer and librettist Daniel Stoddart (“Dot and the Kangaroo: An Aussie Musical Adventure”) and Theatre Macon Artistic Director Richard Frazier.