Local theater students make mark at junior festival

Students representing Southeast Alabama Community Theatre and Spark Theater Company in Dothan won national awards and earned other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The competition celebrating student-driven musical theater programs happened online and in-person Jan. 14-16 in Atlanta.
Southeast Alabama Community Theatre’s Maddie Matthews won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography.
Spark Theater Company won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Acting and Feb Aba and Natalie Janney won Freddie G awards for Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
Southeast Alabama Community Theatre presented “Dear Edwina Jr.” to composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”) and choreographer and educator Shay Rodgers.
Spark Theater Company presented “Oliver! Jr.” to producer and librettist Daniel Stoddart (“Dot and the Kangaroo: An Aussie Musical Adventure”) and Theatre Macon Artistic Director Richard Frazier.
Southeast Alabama Community Theatre students Braelynn Napier and Olivia Thompson and Spark Theater Company students Feb Aba and Winston Sessions made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos.
Southeast Alabama Community Theatre students Teagan Bryant and Riley Wilson, Spark Theater Company students Jemma Fripp and Grayson Roedel were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival.
iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group produce the Junior Theater Festivals. Based in New York City, for the last decade iTheatrics has established itself as the world’s leading authority on musical theater for young people.
In addition to the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, iTheatrics produces, hosts, and supports Junior Theater Festivals and one-day Junior Theater Celebrations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.