Local therapy practice marks 30 years with new Milestones Psychology and Therapy brand

When Child and Family Services opened its doors in 1992, the clinicians focused on offering a variety of mental health services to the Wiregrass.

Over the past 30 years, the practice has added new psychologists and counselors to its team and expanded services to include occupational and speech therapy. With all those changes, the practice has decided to adopt a new name to reaffirm its commitment to mental health and the therapeutic needs of the community.

Child and Family Services is now Milestones Psychology and Therapy.

“In adopting Milestones Psychology and Therapy as the face of our practice, we are reflecting our continuum of services across disciplines and across the lifespan,” licensed psychologist Melanie K. Cotter, Ph.D., said. “Milestones means ‘A notable event marking a significant change in the development of a person’ so the name seemed fitting because we want to be a part of the journey to positive, sustainable change. It also mirrors our commitment to growth and excellence in serving the needs of our clients. The Milestones brand is a great 30th birthday present to reflect the present picture of our practice.”

