Local therapy practice marks 30 years with new Milestones Psychology and Therapy brand

When Child and Family Services opened its doors in 1992, the clinicians focused on offering a variety of mental health services to the Wiregrass.
Over the past 30 years, the practice has added new psychologists and counselors to its team and expanded services to include occupational and speech therapy. With all those changes, the practice has decided to adopt a new name to reaffirm its commitment to mental health and the therapeutic needs of the community.
Child and Family Services is now Milestones Psychology and Therapy.
“In adopting Milestones Psychology and Therapy as the face of our practice, we are reflecting our continuum of services across disciplines and across the lifespan,” licensed psychologist Melanie K. Cotter, Ph.D., said. “Milestones means ‘A notable event marking a significant change in the development of a person’ so the name seemed fitting because we want to be a part of the journey to positive, sustainable change. It also mirrors our commitment to growth and excellence in serving the needs of our clients. The Milestones brand is a great 30th birthday present to reflect the present picture of our practice.”
Today, between COVID culture and recent stories of athletes’, celebrities’ and even political leaders’ struggles with mental health, much attention has been focused on mental health awareness and treatment. A long overdue public conversation about the importance of mental health has gathered momentum.
“COVID has really brought to light how fragile mental health can be," founding partner Richard Dismukes, a licensed professional counselor and supervising counselor, said. "We are collectively going through a very complicated time together and we need one another more than ever. I think ultimately, we want to help people navigate these challenging times, and also empower them for a lifetime of resilience and success.”
Milestones has four clinical psychologists, nine counselors, six speech therapists, two occupational therapists and one social worker in one location in the medical park near Flowers Hospital. Just like the diverse community they serve, their team is composed of all kinds of people. From young professionals to parents and grandparents, Milestones has a rich resume of professionalism plus life experiences.
In addition, the practice is also community-connected with specialists active in the Wiregrass, providing education, in-school services and training. Milestones is also the supporting agency for Chrysalis Home for Girls, a non-profit group home for girls in the Wiregrass who need protection from mistreatment or abuse. The program coordinates trained specialists who assist the girls in their journey back to physical and emotional health in a nurturing and therapeutic environment. Milestone’s Kristyn Rouse, licensed professional counselor, serves as Chrysalis's Executive Director and Toni Cannon, a licensed professional counselor, serves as clinical director.
For more information, visit milestoneshealth.com or on Facebook as Milestones Psychology and Therapy and Instagram as Milestones Psychology Therapy. They can also be reached at 334-793-2237 or contactus@milestoneshealth.com.