Local Walmarts, Sam's Club to begin administering vaccine soon

Local Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are accepting federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to Wiregrass residents.

On Tuesday, Walmart released a list of locations where eligible individuals can make appointments to get the vaccine once it is available:

• Sam’s Club, Dothan, 3440 Ross Clark Circle

• Walmart, Dothan, 4310 Montgomery Highway

• Walmart, Dothan, 3300 South Oates St.

• Walmart, Ozark, 1537 U.S. Highway 231 South

• Walmart, Enterprise, 600 Boll Weevil Circle

• Walmart, Troy, 1420 U.S. Highway 231 South

The type of vaccine -- Moderna or Pfizer -- will vary by state.

Scheduling an appointment at local locations is not yet available, but Walmart said on its website that select pharmacies in 22 states are working with the federal government to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines once doses are available, starting Thursday, Feb. 11.