Local Walmarts, Sam's Club to begin administering vaccine soon
Local Walmarts, Sam's Club to begin administering vaccine soon

  • Updated
A nurse at gives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man under the parking deck at the Southeast Health medical center on Monday morning. Southeast Health is one of eight large-scale sites in the state participating in this week’s mass vaccination clinics.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Local Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are accepting federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to Wiregrass residents.

On Tuesday, Walmart released a list of locations where eligible individuals can make appointments to get the vaccine once it is available:

• Sam’s Club, Dothan, 3440 Ross Clark Circle

• Walmart, Dothan, 4310 Montgomery Highway

• Walmart, Dothan, 3300 South Oates St.

• Walmart, Ozark, 1537 U.S. Highway 231 South

• Walmart, Enterprise, 600 Boll Weevil Circle

• Walmart, Troy, 1420 U.S. Highway 231 South

The type of vaccine -- Moderna or Pfizer -- will vary by state. 

Scheduling an appointment at local locations is not yet available, but Walmart said on its website that select pharmacies in 22 states are working with the federal government to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines once doses are available, starting Thursday, Feb. 11.

“The beginning phase of the program is designed to engage the system in a limited way to ensure the infrastructure is ready for large scale implementation when vaccine supply increases,” Walmart’s website states.

Walmart is receiving allocation from the federal government and some state governments, but supply is still limited. Appointments will be schedules based on how many doses are received. Appointments will increase once additional doses become available.

