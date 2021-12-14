Locals gather much-needed supplies for tornado-ravaged Kentucky

As images of the devastation left by a series of tornados continue to circulate, a group of Geneva County volunteers is hoping to collect supplies for the hard-hit town of Mayfield, Kentucky.

“The whole town has pretty much been wiped out by the tornado,” Don White, one of the local organizers, said. “Their water tank has been knocked over and demolished and just the whole town is gone and homes and neighborhoods – it’s just a sad situation there.”

A trailer for supply donations is located at Southern Storage of Slocomb, a portable storage building lot located on State Highway 52 just east of downtown Slocomb. The trailer will leave for Kentucky Friday morning.

Southern Storage’s corporate office is located in Mayfield, Kentucky, where homes and businesses were demolished by a tornado. The owners of the local Southern Storage turned to White, a retired Slocomb police chief and current city council member, to help organize and get the word out about the supply drive. White turned to Wiregrass 2-1-1 director David Duke for help.

White said as devastating as news images are, they don’t always reflect the true pain people are feeling following a natural disaster.