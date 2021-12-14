Locals gather much-needed supplies for tornado-ravaged Kentucky

As images of the devastation left by a series of tornados continue to circulate, a group of Geneva County volunteers is hoping to collect supplies for the hard-hit town of Mayfield, Kentucky.
“The whole town has pretty much been wiped out by the tornado,” Don White, one of the local organizers, said. “Their water tank has been knocked over and demolished and just the whole town is gone and homes and neighborhoods – it’s just a sad situation there.”
A trailer for supply donations is located at Southern Storage of Slocomb, a portable storage building lot located on State Highway 52 just east of downtown Slocomb. The trailer will leave for Kentucky Friday morning.
Southern Storage’s corporate office is located in Mayfield, Kentucky, where homes and businesses were demolished by a tornado. The owners of the local Southern Storage turned to White, a retired Slocomb police chief and current city council member, to help organize and get the word out about the supply drive. White turned to Wiregrass 2-1-1 director David Duke for help.
White said as devastating as news images are, they don’t always reflect the true pain people are feeling following a natural disaster.
“Being in law enforcement and being sent to different areas at different times when they have these natural disasters, you kind of understand what they’re going through because you’ve seen it in person,” White said. “You’ve seen people cry, you’ve seen the real tears, you’ve seen the despair on their faces not knowing where they’re next meal is coming from. Unfortunately, it’s winter time up there in Kentucky right now, so they don’t know how they’re going to stay warm tonight.”
On Friday and Saturday, a powerful storm system moved across the Midwest and South, producing tornado warnings across multiple states. Those tornado warnings included a long-track tornado that is believed to have started in northeast Arkansas before traveling across the Missouri Bootheel, northwest Tennessee and into western Kentucky, including the town of Mayfield with its population of more than 10,000 people. If confirmed, the tornado’s path could end up breaking a 100-year-old record for a storm’s time on the ground.
A candle factory in Mayfield was destroyed and at least 20 deaths had been confirmed in Graves County, where Mayfield is located. So far, the storm system has been blamed for at least 88 deaths – 74 confirmed deaths in Kentucky with more than 100 people still unaccounted for. Deaths stretched from Arkansas and Missouri to Tennessee, Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.
Water is really needed since Mayfield lost its water tower during the storm and residents are looking at possibly three weeks or longer without electricity.
As families’ lives and homes are in rubble, pretty much everything is needed.
Specific items requested include: water, non-perishable food, canned food, coats, blankets, military MREs, flashlights, batteries, toilet paper, wet wipes, soap, bath cloths, towels, trash bags, personal hygiene items, baby supplies, toys, pet food, tarps and gas cans.
White said once the initial load of supplies is delivered this weekend, another supply drive is planned for the week of Christmas to hopefully be delivered before the holiday.
“Whether there’s a natural disaster or not, if you can help somebody do something in this world, then you’re making a difference,” White said. “And when you can make a difference to many then it’s really worth the effort you’re going through.”
