Locals react to Auburn coach Malzahn firing

Enterprise native and former Auburn football star Jim Thompson believes a statement made by Gus Malzahn following a 31-20 home loss to Texas A&M two Saturdays ago could have been the final straw in his coaching career at the school.
“Coach (Pat) Dye used to always tell us be careful what you say in the paper, and I think possibly the comment he made last week after the football game that 6-4 was a solid season might have been the final straw with the high-up people,” said Thompson, an offensive lineman for the Tigers from 1985-1988.
Malzahn was fired on Sunday a day after the Tigers defeated Mississippi State 24-10 on the road to finish the regular season with a 6-4 mark. He compiled a 68-35 record in eight seasons and was 39-27 in Southeastern Conference games.
The school will owe Malzahn a $21.45 million buyout for the remaining four years of a seven-year, $49 million contract. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was named the interim coach.
Thompson said the news of Malzahn’s dismissal did catch him somewhat off guard, especially in a season in which the schools are dealing with money shortfalls due to COVID-19.
“I was actually surprised (at the firing) with the amount of his buyout,” Thompson said. “I think all football programs are losing a lot of money this year.”
Still, Thompson believes the time is right for a move.
“I think it’s time to try something different,” Thompson said. “And I think (Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban is the reason for that. Coach Saban, Dabo (Swinney) at Clemson – if they were to lose four games in a year, they would think the world had come to an end.
“I think the Auburn people are tired of losing four games every year. You look at we lost to South Carolina, and South Carolina is a bad football team this year.
“I would think it would be hard to go out to practice every day to keep the team motivated when you’ve lost four games.”
Hillery Brooks, an officer with the Wiregrass Auburn Club, offered some praise for Malzahn.
“Gus has truly been great for Auburn,” Brooks sent the Dothan Eagle in a text message. “He has led Auburn through some amazing times, and he has gotten us some really good recruits during his years at Auburn.
“However, there has not been much change or progress in the last couple of years, so I hope a fresh start will be exactly what the Auburn football program needs to be successful in the future.”
