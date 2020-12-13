Locals react to Auburn coach Malzahn firing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, Thompson believes the time is right for a move.

“I think it’s time to try something different,” Thompson said. “And I think (Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban is the reason for that. Coach Saban, Dabo (Swinney) at Clemson – if they were to lose four games in a year, they would think the world had come to an end.

“I think the Auburn people are tired of losing four games every year. You look at we lost to South Carolina, and South Carolina is a bad football team this year.

“I would think it would be hard to go out to practice every day to keep the team motivated when you’ve lost four games.”

Hillery Brooks, an officer with the Wiregrass Auburn Club, offered some praise for Malzahn.

“Gus has truly been great for Auburn,” Brooks sent the Dothan Eagle in a text message. “He has led Auburn through some amazing times, and he has gotten us some really good recruits during his years at Auburn.

“However, there has not been much change or progress in the last couple of years, so I hope a fresh start will be exactly what the Auburn football program needs to be successful in the future.”

