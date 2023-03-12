The Wiregrass Humane Society was presented with a check for $3,500 that was raised during the annual Lolo's Gaudy Gras and Gumbo Memorial Fundraiser honoring Lomeda Smith and Shelton McGarry.

This fundraiser is an annual event hosted by The Blue Moon Cafe' & Folklore Brewing and Meadery. Each year, during the Mardi Gras season, Lolo's Gaudy Gras and Gumbo raises funds for worthy charities.

The event features LA Lizard's award winning gumbo, live music supplied by The John Weaver Show, a costume contest for Gaudy Gras King and Queen, paint parties and many other festive activities.

T-shirts are still available at The Blue Moon Cafe'. Event sponsors are Ready Home Recreation and Big Red Auto. Plans are already in the works for next year's event. As plans are finalized, follow The Blue Moon Cafe' and Folklore for more information.