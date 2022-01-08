Longtime Alzheimer's Resource Center Director Kay Jones retires

Kay Jones used the 14 years she watched her mother struggle with Alzheimer’s disease to help other caregivers through their journeys with the neurological disease.
Jones spent nearly 40 years guiding families – first by helping form a support group for caregivers, then through a chapter of a national association, and finally serving as the executive director of the Dothan-based Alzheimer’s Resource Center for more than 20 years.
But Jones officially retired from the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in November after the nonprofit spent months searching for her replacement.
It was a moment filled with tears and wonderful memories.
“I have loved my job,” Jones said. “I mean, I didn’t want to retire because I’ve loved it. I’ve loved helping people. It was my mission in life.”
Alzheimer’s disease is a debilitating neurological disease that causes dementia and robs patients of their memories and cognitive abilities. It is often a sad and slow loss for families.
Jones first confronted the illness when her own mother was diagnosed in 1985. She had no clue where to turn or what to do. There were no books to offer advice. Jones ended up attending a conference held at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Afterward, she and other attendees hung around. They didn’t know each other, but they all were traveling the same road.
“We were desperate,” she said.
Jones was among those who started the first Alzheimer’s Support Group in Southeast Alabama, only the third such support group in the state of Alabama at the time. The group still meets today at First United Methodist Church in Dothan. In 1988, members formed the Southeast Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and Jones was hired to serve as the chapter’s executive director in 1993.
By the late 1990s, members of the local chapter wanted to shift their focus away from fundraising for the national association and put their efforts to supporting families and caregivers. The local chapter disaffiliated from the national association and in 2000 formed the Alzheimer’s Resource Center – a completely local organization that serves counties in the tri-state area of Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
The center relies primarily on one annual fundraiser – A Walk to Remember held each October. All the money raised remains local.
Her job with the Alzheimer’s Resource Center was never a 9 to 5 job, but Jones said her biggest joy was watching a caregiver go from tears to smiles knowing that someone finally understood.
“Sometimes I would see them walk up to the door and they didn’t want to turn the handle, and I would go open the door for them and they would come in,” Jones said. “A lot of times there would be tears in their voice, tears in their eyes and I understood. But when they left my office or hung up on the phone, those tears turned into smiles.”
Jones, who recently turned 70, said deciding to retire was difficult. She loved the career she had helping others, but so many of her friends had already retired, and the last two years revealed the importance that technology could play in the lives of caregivers – from navigating video conferencing to teaching caregivers how to order groceries and medications online. Jones said she felt it was time for someone with more technology experience to take the reins.
Plus, she was ready to spend more time with her two grandsons, ages 4 years and 10 months, who live in New Orleans with Jones’ son and daughter-in-law.
Jones said she’s still only a phone call away from those who need her and believes the Alzheimer’s Resource Center is in good hands with the nonprofit’s board of directors and its new executive director – Daniel Axtell, who served as a co-chair for the 2019 A Walk to Remember with his three brothers in honor of their grandfather who died of Alzheimer’s disease.
Jones said her time with the Alzheimer’s Resource Center really only left her with a single regret – that she couldn’t help more people.
Local communities, businesses and individuals have supported the resource center over the years, Jones said. And they’ve supported her, she said.
“I’ve been so blessed,” Jones said. “It’s been a journey, but you give somebody hope – I thrive on that.”
