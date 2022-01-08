Longtime Alzheimer's Resource Center Director Kay Jones retires

“We were desperate,” she said.

Jones was among those who started the first Alzheimer’s Support Group in Southeast Alabama, only the third such support group in the state of Alabama at the time. The group still meets today at First United Methodist Church in Dothan. In 1988, members formed the Southeast Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and Jones was hired to serve as the chapter’s executive director in 1993.

By the late 1990s, members of the local chapter wanted to shift their focus away from fundraising for the national association and put their efforts to supporting families and caregivers. The local chapter disaffiliated from the national association and in 2000 formed the Alzheimer’s Resource Center – a completely local organization that serves counties in the tri-state area of Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The center relies primarily on one annual fundraiser – A Walk to Remember held each October. All the money raised remains local.

Her job with the Alzheimer’s Resource Center was never a 9 to 5 job, but Jones said her biggest joy was watching a caregiver go from tears to smiles knowing that someone finally understood.