Longtime Covenant pastor Hays McKay dies

Hays McKay, the longtime pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan, died Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Associate pastor Kyle Gatlin announced the news in a video on the church’s Facebook page.

“We mourn, we grieve, we will try our best to be there for the family, to encourage them, and to remind them just what a wonderful leader and pastor he has been to Covenant,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin said he lost his best friend, and in these days “we all” will be feeling sorrow.

“May we continue as a church to live out what he has taught us to do – to pursue God and unleash compassion,” Gatlin said. “As he always preached to us, it’s all about getting people to meet Jesus. We celebrate today with him, because he got to meet Him face to face.”

McKay was approaching his 22nd year of leadership at Covenant when he was diagnosed with cancer in April 2019. In an Eagle article that August, McKay said the church had seen incredible growth through the variety of worship styles it offers.

“We committed to make them the best for God’s glory and speak a language to people who may feel far from God,” he said. “So, traditional, contemporary and an 11 o’clock contemporary worship to reach younger adults have worked well.”

McKay said the pastor and staff must be together and press forward on a vision of reaching people for Jesus.

“The leadership must buy in as well and God does the rest,” he said.

Funeral arrangements for McKay will be announced.