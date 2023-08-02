Behold!

Enterprise High School’s ninth and 10th game football opponents aren’t newcomers.

So, who/what/where/why are the JAG High School Jaguars (purple/gold) and Percy Julian High School Phoenix (orange/blue)?

They were Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee.

JAG is named for civil rights leaders Frank M. Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, and the Rev. Robert Graetz.

Percy Lavon Julian was a research chemist/pioneer in chemical synthesis of medicinal drugs from plants; he also worked with steroids.

Robert E. Lee fielded its first team of Generals in 1955. Jeff Davis’ Vols first played in 1968.

We’re 11-9 against Lee, 12-14 against JD.

Other changes lie ahead for Montgomery’s public high schools as George Washington Carver High (1933) and Sidney Lanier High (1910) are scheduled to merge before the 2024 season.

Sorta expecting the merged school to continue as Carver Wolverines.

If so, Lanier’s faithful, proud-of-their-namesake Poets and versifiers worldwide will take to their sick beds with abscessed iambic pentameters.

With the merger and barring other changes in 7A Region 2, next year our Wildcats may play Auburn, Carver/Lanier, Central/Phenix City, Dothan, Opelika, Percy Julian, Prattville, Smiths Station, JAG, and one non-region game.

If no team drops to 6A, a 10-team Region 2 looms, unless the Alabama High School Athletic Association re-shuffles again, with our luck, Enterprise could be moved to the Huntsville or Birmingham regions.

Who knows?

Remember, we were moved to the Mobile area’s Region 1 in 2012-13.

That was before Buc-ees on Interstate 10 opened, where it was discovered by Rick Howard of the crack Wildcat Sports Network, which should visit the new Buc-ees in Auburn Sept. 1.

Likely, the Wildcats will remain in 7A Region 2, which in many respects is the high school version of the SEC West, an outfit with drastic changes lying directly ahead.

Hmmm.

Recently in this space mention was made of current University of Alabama players having Enterprise connections.

Besides former Wildcat Robert Ellis and Tuscaloosa native Baker Hickman, whose granddad, Freddy Hickman, graduated from EHS with the rest of us in 1968, seven other current Tidesmen sorta have Wildcat links.

One of them, senior running back Roydell Williams, played at Hueytown, where one assistant coach is former EHS player/coach Scott Glenn, who called your scribe when Williams signed with Bama to say, ”He’s the sleeper in this class. He can play!”

Scott knows his football and is a master at recommending restaurants where the broadcast crew sups before road games.

Five current Bama players’ schools played football against the Cats and one played basketball.

Redshirt sophomore LB Ian Jackson (36) played at Prattville; sophomore LB Noland Asberry (51) played at Davidson; redshirt sophomore DL Anquin Barnes Jr. (59) played at R.E. Lee; and package-deal freshmen DL James Smith (47) and LB Qua Russaw (49) are former Carver Wolverines.

Hartford’s Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (24), sophomore WR, played basketball for Geneva County against the Cats.

Hmmm.

Now then, on Enterprise’s opening night August 25, EHS vs. EHS ain’t a scrimmage game.

It’s the 25th Enterprise vs. Eufaula game since 1921; Enterprise leads 17-6-1. The Tigers last won in 1959.

Opening night features a special, historic event when Wildcat Stadium’s field will be named for former EHS coach (1974-2000) Bill Bacon, an AHSAA Hall of Fame member, whose EHS record was 210-85-1.

Bacon’s overall record was 240-98-5 …