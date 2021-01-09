Love 'em or hate 'em, orange barrels on Dothan's major thoroughfares are mainstays of city growth

“We’ve gotten a number of calls and complaints of cars backing up around that area… There’s going to be delays and inconveniences,” Metzger said, adding a recommendation to avoid that area during rush hours if possible.

The second phase of that project is a little over halfway completed. Starting this week, MidSouth Paving workers will be doing some of the paving work near Walgreens at night. That work will take about a month to do, Metzger said.

Shortly after that’s completed, he said there will be an entirely new configuration for the traffic signals in that intersection to account for the additional lanes.

Meanwhile, more work will be taking place along medians on the Circle to improve access across lanes, which means some may close temporarily and others could have limited access for a period of time.

Metzger said ALDOT is hoping to bid out Phase 3 of the widening project at the end of the year, so construction can begin sometime in 2022. That phase, which includes two-way service roads and continued widening of the Circle to Montgomery Highway will likely take three years to complete.