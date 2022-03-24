Love of The Beatles: Friends, coaches come together in The Band Britain

HARTFORD — A few things make The Band Britain unusual if not unique when considered together.

They only play music by The Beatles, and three of the band’s members are local coaches.

“We all had that one common bond in music, which was The Beatles,” guitarist Jim Bob Striplin said.

After their first gigs last year at Ketchem’s Restaurant in Hartford and at Keel & Co. Distilling in Headland, The Band Britain started booking events. They’ve played a Christmas event in Hartford, a recent chili festival in Ozark, and every Christmas party that made a request.

They debated playing other music, but in the end they just kept coming back to The Beatles’ massive catalog of music.

“We all just love The Beatles, so we knew that,” Striplin said. “… It’s music that everybody knows; it’ll never go old. It’s wholesome music the entire family can enjoy, and it just provides a unique atmosphere for people to have a good time in.”

Along with Striplin, The Band Britain features Brent Justice on rhythm guitar, Micah Turner on lead guitar, and Joseph Sanders on drums. Rounding out the group is sound man Adam McClenny.

They’ve been playing together since 2019 and regularly gather for rehearsals in Turner’s backyard shop.

On May 7, they’ll play at the Yatta Abba Day Festival in Abbeville and then the Ozark Celebration in August. (You can “like” The Band Britain’s Facebook page for updates on performances.)

Band members said audiences often have favorites they like to hear, such as “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Faster songs typically get people up and moving. The band will keep playing more upbeat tempos as long as people keep dancing before finally slowing things down. While there are standards they play each time they perform, the band will also play lesser known songs by The Beatles. The sheer number of Beatles songs means The Band Britain’s set list changes with each gig, which keeps things interesting for them.

“It’s just a really big catalog,” Justice said. “That’s a fun thing for us, too, is we can come in here and try out three new songs, you know, and then it’s just constantly changing as far as what we play.”

Members of the group are all from Hartford – Striplin and sound man McClenny both graduated from Geneva County High School in 1995; Justice and Turner in 1999; and Sanders graduated in 2005.

While Turner is the baseball coach for Geneva County High School, the non-musical careers of Striplin and Justice have evolved since the band started performing together. Striplin recently stepped away from his football coaching duties at Geneva County High School, and Justice is now an assistant principal at Mulkey Elementary School in Geneva; but as Striplin put it – once a coach, always a coach.

Sanders, a registered nurse, is the only non-coaching member of the band (although he was in the high school marching band and played baseball in high school). Sanders came to group last year. The youngest member, he didn’t have the same knowledge of The Beatles that the other three members had, but impressed them with his skills on drums. Plus, he takes his share of ribbing from the others with a smile.

“It was almost like we were listening to an angel play drums,” Striplin said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

