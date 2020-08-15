Love Your Neighborhood: Cleanup project targets Baptist Bottom area in Dothan

They came with loppers, chain saws, small tractors and other tools on Saturday to help clean up homes and properties in Dothan’s historic Baptist Bottom neighborhood.

The sun sent temperatures rising as dozens of volunteers and residents worked to cut and carry tree limbs, overgrown brush, debris and junk to the curb. Environmental Services loaded the material and hauled it to the landfill.

The 14-block area near downtown – bordered by Powell Street, part of Montana Street, Walnut Street, Lena Street, and parts of Chickasaw and Alice streets beside a public housing development – was targeted for the city’s first makeover project because City Manager Kevin Cowper was worried about its declining condition.

The hope is that the project will kick-start a revitalization effort and that neighbors will continue helping each other.

Project director Randy Morris, Dothan’s assistant city manager, said on Friday that 23 residents had requested help with cleaning up their property.

The Love Your Neighborhood work project was scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to noon.

City employees coordinated with nonprofit organizations to see what equipment they might need while the Fire Department installed smoke detectors and house numbers to be visibly displayed for E-911 services.

