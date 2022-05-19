Love Your Neighborhood volunteers back to work Saturday near old Moody hospital

About two years ago, volunteers and city employees gathered in a Dothan neighborhood to lend residents a hand with cleaning up and show a little love for the city.

Love Your Neighborhood has been held quarterly ever since, rotating among each of the city’s six commission districts.

Volunteers have carried unwanted appliances, old tires, and furniture to the street to be hauled away by the city. They’ve trimmed low-hanging limbs and out-of-control hedges. They’ve cut grass and freshened up flower beds.

City employees have repaired and replaced infrastructure items. Fire and rescue workers hung new E-911 address numbers on homes.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be back at it in the neighborhood surrounding the old Moody Hospital.

Other neighborhoods that have benefitted from the Love Your Neighborhood work days include Harmondale, Cloverdale, Baptist Bottom, Selma Street, portions of Chapelwood and Green Acres, Sullivan Heights, and Eastside.

The neighborhood around Moody Hospital marks the eighth outing for Love Your Neighborhood. There were at least 22 different clean-up projects waiting for volunteers.

The work zone stretches throughout areas from West Main Street to West Powell Street and Montana Street to Lena Street. Residents were sent postcards about the clean-up event and asked to submit specific projects. Volunteers will gather at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center facing Lena Street.

Dothan’s Community Relations Officer Vincent P. Vincent said the timing of working around the Moody Hospital, located in District 2, is ideal since the city is currently involved in a development project for the building and the surrounding block. Plans are to turn the old Moody building and surrounding property into senior living with an emphasis on veterans. There are even plans to create a one-stop shop for veteran service agencies located in Dothan.

“All the stars aligned and it just seemed like a really good place for us to be,” Vincent said.

Vincent said volunteer groups end up helping a lot of older residents as well as those who can no longer physically maintain their properties. In cases where there are a lot of old appliances or other items to be disposed of, Vincent said some residents just don’t know what to do with it, so they just keep it.

Debris and unwanted items are put next to the street and a city’s Environmental Services truck will pick it up that very day at no charge to the resident, Vincent said.

“You know, some people just need help; some people may be infirm or don’t have the means to help themselves,” Vincent said. “The whole idea is to help people improve the appearance of their neighborhood and make them feel good about where they live.”

But, Vincent said, there’s a benefit to the overall city if its neighborhoods are clean, including in industrial recruitment.

There have been cases where when the work went beyond what volunteers could do – such as rotten floor boards – the city has tried to connect those residents with nonprofits or faith-based groups who can do the work, utilizing Wiregrass 211 to help make those connections for residents.

“We do our very best to help people,” Vincent said.

As the program has continued, Vincent said the city has created ongoing partnerships with local businesses, churches, fraternities and sororities, the Dothan-Houston County Library System, and Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops to ensure enough volunteers, which is typically between 100 to 200 people.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba has yet to miss a work day.

Saliba said Love Your Neighborhood has opened the door for bigger revitalization efforts for Dothan, especially regarding abandoned properties. The work days, he said, gives the city, volunteers and residents a chance to come together to do something good.

“I think it does build some pride,” Saliba said. “I think it’s a blessing for both sides – those giving and those receiving help. There are mutual benefits for us working together.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

