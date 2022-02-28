Lovetown firefighter receives Life Saving Award

It had been a very cold night and morning for the Wiregrass with low temperatures dipping into the 30s. The high that day – Saturday, Jan. 22 – reached 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

Around 7 a.m., Shannon Morgan Dixon was riding home with her husband and mother from an early-morning job cleaning an office. As the trio drove down Cottonwood Road, Shannon saw something out of the corner of her eye – she thought she saw a person slumped over upside down in a yard. Her husband thought she saw a wheelbarrow but turned around after his wife and mother-in-law insisted.

“It was one of the coldest mornings,” Dixon said. “The sun wasn’t that bright.”

It turned out an elderly woman had suffered a stroke and was lying in her yard. They didn’t know how long she had been out there, but she was cold to the touch. Shannon started talking to the woman, and she opened her eyes and tried to move.

Monday, Shannon Dixon was presented with the county’s Life Saving Award during the Houston County Commission meeting.