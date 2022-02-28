Lovetown firefighter receives Life Saving Award

It had been a very cold night and morning for the Wiregrass with low temperatures dipping into the 30s. The high that day – Saturday, Jan. 22 – reached 44 degrees Fahrenheit.
Around 7 a.m., Shannon Morgan Dixon was riding home with her husband and mother from an early-morning job cleaning an office. As the trio drove down Cottonwood Road, Shannon saw something out of the corner of her eye – she thought she saw a person slumped over upside down in a yard. Her husband thought she saw a wheelbarrow but turned around after his wife and mother-in-law insisted.
“It was one of the coldest mornings,” Dixon said. “The sun wasn’t that bright.”
It turned out an elderly woman had suffered a stroke and was lying in her yard. They didn’t know how long she had been out there, but she was cold to the touch. Shannon started talking to the woman, and she opened her eyes and tried to move.
Monday, Shannon Dixon was presented with the county’s Life Saving Award during the Houston County Commission meeting.
Shannon Dixon is a volunteer firefighter with Lovetown Fire Department and her husband, Jimmy Dixon, is the Lovetown chief. Shannon said she travels the route to work and had seen the woman out in her yard many times or sitting on the porch of her home.
On that morning with the sun not fully up, she thinks God allowed her to see the woman, who survived the stroke. Dixon became emotional during Monday’s presentation, not realizing she was at the meeting to get an award.
“If it hadn’t been for God, I may not have seen her,” she said. “He shined that light where I needed to see her in the dark.”
By being observant, she saved a life, County Commissioner Ricky Herring said in presenting the award. It takes courage, he said, to involve yourself in a situation you know nothing about.
“You don’t know what you’re going to go back against, you don’t know what is going on,” Herring said.
