LPCE celebrates members’ birthdays in May

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise met at Corks and Cattle Restaurant in Enterprise to celebrate members’ birthdays in May.
Those attending (from left) Jacque Hawkins, Caroline Gebhart, Linda Peterson, Gina Oates, Bonnie Gilmore, LPCE President Debbie Godfrey, Fran Walters, Carol Bass, Pat Green and Corks and Cattle Restaurant Manager Leigha Clark.
For more information about becoming a member of the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.
